Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.06.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.