Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 783 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.