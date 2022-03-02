Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $769,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

