Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $832,000 Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PBCT stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

People’s United Financial Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.