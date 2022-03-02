Morgan Stanley Boosts General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $243.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.58.

GD stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.63. 13,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,831. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $163.12 and a 1-year high of $237.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

