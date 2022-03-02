Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 143.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $25,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,085,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,043,000 after buying an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,390,000 after buying an additional 135,889 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 162,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 467,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 79,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAFD. StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.