Morgan Stanley Has $24.84 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,737 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $24,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.52. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $137.05.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

