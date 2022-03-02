Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,778 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period.

RWO stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

