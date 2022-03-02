Morgan Stanley Increases L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $276.00

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $276.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.40. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,337. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $182.24 and a 12-month high of $261.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

