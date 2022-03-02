Morgan Stanley Sells 328,120 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 622,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.5% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KL. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

