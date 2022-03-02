Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $$30.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.