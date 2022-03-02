Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Short Interest Down 96.0% in February

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp stock remained flat at $$30.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary Mountain Commerce Bank. Through its subsidiary, it provides a variety of financial services to individuals and corporate customers located primarily in East Tennessee and the surrounding areas.

