mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.20 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.20 million and $237,847.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,976.95 or 1.00100511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00072665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00024148 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015553 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.62 or 0.00270006 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

