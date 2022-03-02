Murphy Capital Management Inc. Buys 621 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after purchasing an additional 523,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $485.85. The company had a trading volume of 85,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.07 and a 200 day moving average of $449.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $332.67 and a 52-week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

