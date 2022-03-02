Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 277,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $69.10. 532,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,225,174. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

