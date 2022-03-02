Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,595,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1,690.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHF stock traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $277.92. 716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,160. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $232.17 and a 52 week high of $293.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.70.

