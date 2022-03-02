Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after buying an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 185.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,454,000 after buying an additional 1,103,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $9,465,551.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,855. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $373.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

