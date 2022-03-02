Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,018 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aflac by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock worth $5,709,784 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,461. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.