Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

