Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jayne B. Hart Sells 10,500 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.56.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.