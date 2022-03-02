Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jayne B. Hart Sells 10,500 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,684,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,482 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth $19,083,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 48.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after purchasing an additional 370,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

