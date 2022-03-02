N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce $90.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $385.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow N-able.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NABL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $30,773,000.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. N-able has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

