N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce $90.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for N-able’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.32 million to $90.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.
On average, analysts expect that N-able will report full year sales of $385.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow N-able.
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.06 million. N-able’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $68,022,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $42,656,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at about $30,773,000.
Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. N-able has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $16.00.
N-able Company Profile (Get Rating)
N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on N-able (NABL)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.