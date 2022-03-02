Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to post sales of $177.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.65 million. Natera reported sales of $152.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $783.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.95 million to $789.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $967.91 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 98.93% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $434,744.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,246 shares of company stock worth $6,489,361. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Natera by 2,870.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Natera by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 21,778 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Natera by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.47. Natera has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

