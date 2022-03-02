National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,540 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OCCI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 8.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 25.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 16.5% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 106,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

Shares of OCCI stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

OFS Credit Profile (Get Rating)

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.