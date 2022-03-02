National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 58,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 26,494 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYJ opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

