National Asset Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after acquiring an additional 166,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 89,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

