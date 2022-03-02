National Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 22,417 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

UMH opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on UMH. Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

