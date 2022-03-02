National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

Shares of STN stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.91. Stantec has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stantec by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 39,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

