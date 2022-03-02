National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$119.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins downgraded National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.82.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

