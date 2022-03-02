National Pension Service Acquires 31,329 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $106,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $183,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 264,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,099,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.