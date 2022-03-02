National Pension Service Has $77.32 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in MSCI were worth $77,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $500.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $545.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $601.47. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

