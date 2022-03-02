National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $116,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research stock opened at $540.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $616.35. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,000. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

