National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.680-$2.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NSA traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. 675,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,159,000 after buying an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

