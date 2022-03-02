Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

