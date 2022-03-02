Needham & Company LLC Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $8.00

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.
CTIC opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.83.
About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
