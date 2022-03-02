Needham & Company LLC Increases CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 158.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

CTIC opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.