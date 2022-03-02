Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NEPT opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $67.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

