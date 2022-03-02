NestEGG Coin (EGG) Price Tops $0.0022

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $92,595.36 and $178.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin's total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin's official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin's official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

