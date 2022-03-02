NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.61.

NTAP opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $309,501.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,316 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,034,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in NetApp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

