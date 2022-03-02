Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NBXG)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NBXG stock traded up 0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.23. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 12.91 and a 12-month high of 20.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 221,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

