Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 261.8% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,519. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

