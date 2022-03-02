NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley Sells 1,470 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) General Counsel Irina Ridley sold 1,470 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $11,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NeuroPace stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 16.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NeuroPace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCK LTD. bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth about $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares during the period. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter worth about $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 45.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.