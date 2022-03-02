Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $76,861,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $64,586,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,813,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,515 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,153.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 865,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 848,879 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 152,022 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $12,450,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,021 shares of company stock valued at $29,358,388. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.65.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

