Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $197.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average of $227.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $1,007,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,243 shares of company stock valued at $26,600,608 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.23.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.