Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,075 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

