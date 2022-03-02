Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $468,580.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 10,779,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,616. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $2,417,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $938,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 685.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 81,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Newmont by 20.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,649,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 278,480 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. raised their price target on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

