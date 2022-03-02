Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives $69.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.14.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,360. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

