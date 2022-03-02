Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $206.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $188.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

