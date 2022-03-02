NextDAO (NAX) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $621,836.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NextDAO has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,287,865,389 coins and its circulating supply is 2,247,633,280 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

