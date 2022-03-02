NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.83 Million

Brokerages predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $28.65 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $41.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $31.20 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%.

NGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,163.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

NGM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.15. 9,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,051. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

