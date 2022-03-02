Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. Nielsen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.810-$1.910 EPS.

NLSN stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. 3,848,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,002. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Nielsen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after purchasing an additional 61,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

