NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 3.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.86 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 972 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59.

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

