Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Director Jeffrey W. Jones Buys 29,000 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.40 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

